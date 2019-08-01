Is Acacia Mining PLC (ABGLF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Acacia Mining PLC (ABGLF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ABGLF is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.75, which compares to its industry's average of 26.47. Over the last 12 months, ABGLF's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.50 and as low as 6.26, with a median of 9.25.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ABGLF's P/B ratio of 0.99. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.69. Over the past 12 months, ABGLF's P/B has been as high as 0.99 and as low as 0.51, with a median of 0.79.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ABGLF has a P/S ratio of 1.76. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.71.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Acacia Mining PLC is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ABGLF feels like a great value stock at the moment.