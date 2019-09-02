Is Aaron's, (AAN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Aaron's, (AAN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AAN and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Aaron's, is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 223 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAN's full-year earnings has moved 3.72% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AAN has moved about 52.46% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 19.58%. This means that Aaron's, is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AAN belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.15% so far this year, so AAN is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track AAN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.