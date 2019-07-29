Is Aaron's, (AAN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Aaron's, (AAN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aaron's, is one of 224 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAN's full-year earnings has moved 2.94% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AAN has moved about 52.39% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 22.37%. As we can see, Aaron's, is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, AAN belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 36.97% so far this year, so AAN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track AAN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.