Is Aaron's, (AAN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Aaron's, (AAN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Aaron's, is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAN's full-year earnings has moved 3.82% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AAN has moved about 53.70% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 16.94%. This means that Aaron's, is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, AAN belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 28.49% this year, meaning that AAN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AAN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.