Is Aaron's, (AAN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Aaron's, (AAN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Aaron's, is one of 224 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAN's full-year earnings has moved 2.10% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AAN has moved about 47.35% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 20.82%. This means that Aaron's, is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AAN belongs to the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 31.48% so far this year, so AAN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

AAN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.