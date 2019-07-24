Is a Beat in the Cards for Celgene's (CELG) Q2 Earnings?

Celgene Corporation CELG is expected to have significantly benefited from key drug Revlimid's performance, which is expected to reflect in the upcoming quarterly results.

The company surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters. In the las t report ed quarter, it delivered a positive earnings surprise of 2.41%.

Let's see how things are shaping up ahead of this announcement.

Our proven model indicates that Celgene is likely to beat earnings estimates this quarter.

Celgene has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Note that we caution against the stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Strong Sell) going into the earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing negative estimate revisions.

For 2019, Celgene expects revenues to be $17.0-$17.2 billion. Revlimid sales are projected to be $10.8 billion and Abraxane sales $1.1 billion. Pomalyst's revenues are expected to be $2.4 billion, whereas Otezla sales are projected to be $1.9 billion.

Celgene's key product, Revlimid, is likely to be the main growth driver in the second quarter. Revlimid, an oral, immunomodulatory drug, is currently approved for several indications, including the newly diagnosed multiple myeloma ("MM"), myelodysplastic syndromes ("MDS") and mantle cell lymphoma ("MCL").

Share gains in key markets and longer treatment duration are contributing to the drug's growth. Continued uptake in front-line, non-stem, cell eligible and post-stem cell transplant maintenance segments should further propel sales of the drug in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, in May 2019, the European Commission (EC) approved Revlimid in combination with Velcade and dexamethasone (RVd) for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated multiple myeloma, who are not eligible for transplant. Also, the FDA approved the drug (lenalidomide) in combination with a rituximab product for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated follicular lymphoma (FL) or marginal zone lymphoma (MZL). The label expansion of the drug will further boost sales in the second quarter.

Apart from Revlimid, Pomalyst, Otezla and Abraxane are expected to contribute to the top line. Psoriasis drug, Otezla, missed the consensus mark in the first quarter but we expect it to perform impressively in the second quarter.

Apart from the regular top and bottom-line numbers, investors will also focus on pipeline updates from the company. The FDA has accepted for review the new drug application (NDA) for ozanimod to treat patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in the United States. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) also accepted for review the Marketing Authorization Application for ozanimod for the treatment of adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis in the European Union.

The FDA also accepted its Biologics License Application (BLA) for investigational erythroid maturation agent, luspatercept. The candidate is being developed in collaboration with Acceleron Pharma Inc. Luspatercept is being developed for the treatment of adult patients with very low to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)-associated anemia, who have ring sideroblasts and require red blood cell (RBC) transfusions, and those with beta-thalassemia-associated anemia, who require RBC transfusions. The FDA has granted Priority Review to the BLA for the treatment of beta-thalassemia.

Celgene has been in news since the beginning of 2019, owing to the announcement of a merger agreement with large-cap pharma company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY . The transaction was earlier anticipated to close in the third quarter of 2019 but might be delayed now, given certain regulatory conditions. We expect an update on the same during the earnings call .

Celgene's stock has gained 39.5% in the year so far, while the performance of the industry remained flat.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALXN is scheduled to report results on Jul 24.

Amgen, Inc. AMGN is scheduled to release results on Jul 30.

