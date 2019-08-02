IRTC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc (Symbol: IRTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.83, changing hands as low as $75.01 per share. iRhythm Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IRTC's low point in its 52 week range is $58.99 per share, with $98.37 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $76.23.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »