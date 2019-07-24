Iron Mountain (IRM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $30.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.56% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.85%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IRM as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 8.93% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 0.46% from the year-ago period.

IRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $4.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.48% and +1.6%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IRM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.48% lower. IRM is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that IRM has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.74 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.43, so we one might conclude that IRM is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that IRM has a PEG ratio of 4.19 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.91 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.