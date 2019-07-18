Iron Mountain (IRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed the most recent trading day at $30.54, moving +1.29% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 7.4% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IRM as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 8.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.07 billion, up 0.61% from the prior-year quarter.

IRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $4.30 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.48% and +1.79%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IRM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.74% lower. IRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note IRM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.61. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.53.

Also, we should mention that IRM has a PEG ratio of 4.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. IRM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.92 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IRM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.