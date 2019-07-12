Iron Mountain (IRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $30.16, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 7.51% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IRM as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2019. On that day, IRM is projected to report earnings of $0.51 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.07 billion, up 0.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.20 per share and revenue of $4.31 billion, which would represent changes of -4.35% and +1.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for IRM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower within the past month. IRM currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, IRM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.55, so we one might conclude that IRM is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that IRM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.98 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.