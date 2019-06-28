Iron Mountain (IRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Iron Mountain (IRM) closed at $31.28, marking a +1.3% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.62%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IRM as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect IRM to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 8.93%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.07 billion, up 0.76% from the prior-year quarter.

IRM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $4.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.48% and +1.92%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IRM should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% lower within the past month. IRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, IRM is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.94.

It is also worth noting that IRM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.