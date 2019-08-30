Iron Mountain (IRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Iron Mountain (IRM) closed the most recent trading day at $31.85, moving +0.09% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 3.21% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.95% in that time.

IRM will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. On that day, IRM is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion, up 1.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $4.28 billion, which would represent changes of -1.74% and +1.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IRM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.97% higher. IRM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note IRM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.22, so we one might conclude that IRM is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that IRM has a PEG ratio of 3.7 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IRM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.36 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.