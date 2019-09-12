Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Iron Mountain Incorporated ( IRM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.611 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IRM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IRM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.9, the dividend yield is 7.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRM was $33.9, representing a -9.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.32 and a 15.78% increase over the 52 week low of $29.28.

IRM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). IRM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2. Zacks Investment Research reports IRM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -1.8%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IRM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IRM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IRM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF ( SPHD )

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF ( SPYD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPHD with an increase of 0.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IRM at 3.3%.