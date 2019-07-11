IRobot (IRBT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

iRobot (IRBT) closed at $90.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the robotics technology company had gained 1.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.35% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IRBT as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be July 23, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect IRBT to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 91.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $267.90 million, up 18.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.16 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion, which would represent changes of -39.92% and +18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IRBT. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IRBT is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, IRBT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.04.

It is also worth noting that IRBT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.4. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Industrial Automation and Robotics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Automation and Robotics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.