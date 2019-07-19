IRobot (IRBT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

iRobot (IRBT) closed the most recent trading day at $90.44, moving -1.3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the robotics technology company had lost 0.55% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.31% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.8% in that time.

IRBT will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 23, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 91.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $267.93 million, up 18.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion, which would represent changes of -40.49% and +17.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IRBT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% lower within the past month. IRBT currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, IRBT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.63.

Meanwhile, IRBT's PEG ratio is currently 1.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Automation and Robotics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Industrial Automation and Robotics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

