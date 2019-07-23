Quantcast

iRobot Earnings: IRBT Stock Plummets on EPS Beat, Yet Trade War Looms

By Karl Utermohlen,

Shutterstock photo

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT ) unveiled its latest quarterly earnings results late today, bringing in a profit that topped Wall Street's guidance, while revenue did not-more importantly, IRBT stock was sinking as the company is feeling the effects of the looming trade war.

iRobot Earnings The space exploration and military defense business - based out of Bedford, Mass. - said it brought in a profit of 25 cents per share, which is stronger than the 3 cents per share that analysts called for. This figure is still lower than the 37 cents per share the company brought in during the same period a year ago.

Analysts were calling for iRobot to bring in a profit of 3 cents per share. The business added that its sales for the period tallied up to $260.2 million, which is also stronger than the $226.3 million from the year-ago quarter, but missed the $268 million that Wall Street predicted.

However, a more pressing matter are the U.S. tariffs on its Chinese-made products that are hurting iRobot's sales and earnings potential in the domestic scene, per CEO Colin Angle's statement in a news release. "The direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing U.S.-China trade war and the recently implemented 25% tariffs are likely to constrain U.S. market segment growth in the second half of the year below our expectations at the start of 2019," Angle added.

IRBT stock is declining about 17.4% after hours following the company's quarterly earnings results and the ripples effect of the trade war.

More From InvestorPlace

Compare Brokers

The post iRobot Earnings: IRBT Stock Plummets on EPS Beat, Yet Trade War Looms appeared first on InvestorPlace .



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing
Referenced Symbols: IRBT


More from InvestorPlace Media

Subscribe





InvestorPlace Media
Contributor:

InvestorPlace Media

Investing, Financial News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar