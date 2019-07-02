Quantcast

Irish regulator opens third privacy probe into Apple

By Reuters

Reuters


DUBLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - Apple's main regulator in the European Union, Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), has opened a third privacy investigation into the iPhone maker over the last few weeks, a spokesman for the DPC said on Tuesday.

The probe is examining whether Apple has complied with the relevant provisions of the EU's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy law in relation to an access request from a customer.

It follows investigations opened last year regarding how Apple processes personal data for targeted advertising on its platform and whether its privacy policy on the processing of that data is sufficiently transparent.

Like Apple, Twitter is also under three different investigations with one each for Google's , Microsoft owned LinkedIn and U.S. digital advertising company Quantcast.

Under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), regulators have the power to impose fines for violations of up to 4% of a company's global revenue or 20 million euros ($22 million), whichever is higher.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Politics , Technology
Referenced Symbols: AAPL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar