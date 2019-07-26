Ireland bonds to face pricing risk as no-deal looms

Reuters





LONDON, July 26 (IFR) - The threat of a no-deal Brexit will impact markets beyond the UK with analysts suggesting that Ireland will also be vulnerable, especially as investors have yet to properly factor in the risk.

While investors are still hopeful that a no-deal Brexit will be avoided, the appointment of Boris Johnson as UK Prime Minister has jeopardised that prospect. Johnson has stated on several occasions that the UK will leave the EU with or without a deal by October 31.

Bankers say that the consequences of a no-deal Brexit have been priced in to an extent for the UK but that investors are taking a more complacent attitude towards Ireland.

Like other members of the eurozone, Ireland's sovereign yields have rallied substantially this year. Its 10-year benchmark was bid at 0.99% in mid-January and fell to 0.30% ahead of Mario Draghi's speech in Sintra on June 18, when the ECB president hinted at further stimulus.

The bonds continued to rally and hit an all-time low of 0.03% in early July before selling off a touch, to be currently quoted at 0.11%.

"QE expectations have driven the sharp tightening in EMU spreads, with Ireland keeping up. That may be distorting the pricing of other risks like Brexit," said Citigroup.

The bank's analysts say that if investors want to hedge their Ireland exposure they should sell the sovereign's 10-year benchmark and buy Belgium or Spain.

The Ireland-Belgium spread "has tended to trade in a 10bp range for 18 months now. No-deal would prompt widespread risk off but Irish bonds are likely to be hit hardest". The Citigroup analysts expect the range to widen.

Not everyone is convinced, however, of a doom-laden outcome for Ireland.

"Ireland has become a darling of portfolio managers," said a banker who is part of the sovereign's primary dealers group.

"They have done their post-crisis hard work and regained investors' trust which is reflected in their ratings and the composition of its books."

In its last market outing in May, for example, the A2/A+/A+ rated-sovereign raised a €4bn 1.5% May 2050 offering at a yield of 1.528%, something that the banker said was unthinkable only a few years back. That bond got books of over €18bn.

"No one knows what is happening with Brexit and things can turn around quickly. So in my view, investors are looking at the credit for its own work and credibility which is fair," he said.

Earlier this month, Ireland's debt chief Conor O'Kelly assured investors in a press conference that the sovereign's plans to shift to a budget deficit of up to 1.5% of GDP in case of a no-deal Brexit will not shatter confidence in the country.

"Investors know the (finance) minister is not running the economy for bond markets investor requirements only and I think investors expect the minister to react to any economic shock that might come along," O'Kelly said at a news conference.

"It's much more about the long term journey and profile. Investors have a lot of confidence in Ireland, in the policymakers and the minister, and I don't see anything that the minister is talking about that would change any of that."