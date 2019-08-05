IRDM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.69, changing hands as low as $21.83 per share. Iridium Communications Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IRDM's low point in its 52 week range is $16.64 per share, with $28.24 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.94.
