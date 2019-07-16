Iraq to sign deal with Honeywell for Artawi gas processing

Reuters





BAGHDAD, July 16 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil ministry said on Tuesday it would sign an agreement on Wednesday with U.S. energy company Honeywell to process natural gas from its Artawi southern oilfield.

The memorandum of understanding would "develop later" into a contract to process gas from five oilfields, ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said.

