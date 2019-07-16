Quantcast

Iraq to sign deal with Honeywell for Artawi gas processing

By Reuters

Reuters


BAGHDAD, July 16 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil ministry said on Tuesday it would sign an agreement on Wednesday with U.S. energy company Honeywell to process natural gas from its Artawi southern oilfield.

The memorandum of understanding would "develop later" into a contract to process gas from five oilfields, ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

BAGHDAD, July 16 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil ministry said on Tuesday it would sign an agreement on Wednesday with U.S. energy company Honeywell to process natural gas from its Artawi southern oilfield.

The memorandum of understanding would "develop later" into a contract to process gas from five oilfields, ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Oil , Commodities
Referenced Symbols: HON


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar