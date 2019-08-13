Quantcast

Iran's seized tanker Grace 1 will be freed by Tuesday evening

By Reuters

Reuters


DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Iran's seized oil tanker Grace 1 will be freed by Tuesday evening, the country's semi-official Fars news agency quoted unidentified Gibraltar authorities as saying.

Gibraltar said on Tuesday it was seeking to de-escalate issues arising with Iran since the detention of the Grace 1 tanker by British marines in July.

