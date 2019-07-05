Quantcast

Iranian oil tanker crew being interviewed as witnesses in Gibraltar

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The crew on the giant Iranian oil tanker detained in Gibraltar are being interviewed as witnesses, not criminals, in an effort to establish the nature of the cargo and its ultimate destination, a spokesman for the British territory said.

British Royal Marines seized the Grace 1 tanker on Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions.

The spokesman said the 28-member crew, who have remained on board the supertanker, were mainly Indians with some Pakistanis and Ukrainians. Police and customs officials remained on board the vessel to carry out their investigation but the Royal Marines were no longer present.





This article appears in: Government , Stocks , Oil , Commodities


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar