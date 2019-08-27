Iran sentences Iranian-British dual national to 10 years on spying charges - TV

Shutterstock photo





DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Iran's judiciary has sentenced British-Iranian dual national Anousheh Ashouri to 10 years jail on spying charges, Iranian state TV reported on Tuesday.

"British-Iranian Anousheh Ashouri has been sentenced to 10 years jail for spying for Israel's Mossad ... also two years for acquiring illegitimate wealth, " judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili was quoted as saying. He did not give further details.

The arrest of Iranians accused of espionage has increased since Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last year there had been "infiltration" of Western agents into the country.

Esmaili also said that "the 10 years prison term for an Iranian woman Aras Amiri for spying for Britain" had been upheld by a Supreme Court. Amiri, who worked for the British Council cultural agency and lived in London, was arrested while on a visit to Tehran in March 2018.

She does not have British nationality.

Several dual nationals, including people with French, British and U.S. passports, have been arrested in Iran over security-related issues, according to Iranian Judiciary officials. Iran refuses to recognise dual nationality.