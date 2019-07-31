Iran says it's prepared for dialogue if S.Arabia also ready

Reuters





GENEVA, July 31 (Reuters) - Iran is prepared for dialogue if Saudi Arabia is also ready, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday, according to the IRIB news agency.

Tensions have spiked between Iran and Saudi Arabia, arch-rivals for predominance in the Middle East, since Riyadh accused the Islamic Republic of carrying out attacks that damaged six oil tankers in the Gulf, an allegation Tehran has denied.

"If Saudi Arabia is ready for dialogue, we are always ready for dialogue with our neighbours," Zarif said. "We have never closed the door to dialogue with our neighbours and we will never close the door to dialogue with our neighbours."