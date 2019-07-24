Quantcast

Iran defence minister says no Iranian drone has been downed

By Reuters

GENEVA, July 24 (Reuters) - No Iranian drone has been brought down, the ISNA news agency quoted Iran's Defence Minister Amir Hatami on Wednesday as saying, after the U.S. military said it taken action against two Iranian drones in the past week.

The United States said last Thursday that a Navy ship had "destroyed" an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran said it had no information about losing a drone.

On Tuesday the U.S. military said one of its ships had taken defensive action against a second Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz last week, but did not see the drone go into the water.





