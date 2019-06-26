IQVIA Launches eCOA Based Patient Centered Endpoints Solution

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV yesterday launched a Patient Centered Endpoints (PCE) solution that captures patient experience during clinical trials and real-world studies.

It is an electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) cloud-based technology platform powered by IQVIA CORE, which integrates data, transformative technology, advanced analytics and deep scientific domain expertise to develop and execute clinical outcome assessments.

The company claims that this solution delivers real-time insights about patients, improved data transparency, reduced timeliness and increased efficiency. It features IQVIA's patient questionnaires library, which allows users to use pre-built and validated assessments for study.

Jon Resnick, president, Real World & Analytics Solutions, IQVIA stated. "IQVIA is committed to bringing together deep scientific expertise and cutting-edge technology to disrupt clinical development and real world evidence generation".

We observe that shares of IQVIA have gained 32.7% year to date, outperforming the 20.4% rally of the industry and 15.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Our Take

We believe that the new offering will help boost IQVIA's Technology & Analytics Solutions segment that delivers critical information, technology solutions and real-world insights and services to life science customers.

In the las t report ed quarter, the segment performed well with revenues of $1.08 billion, up 9.1% on a reported basis and 12.9% on a constant-currency basis.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Revenue (TTM)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. revenue-ttm | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, IQVIA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Navigant Consulting NCI , NV5 Global NVEE and FLEETCOR Technologies FLT . While Navigant Consulting sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), FLEETCOR and NV5 Global carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Navigant Consulting, FLEETCOR and NV5 Global is 13.5%, 15.4% and 20%, respectively.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>