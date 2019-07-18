IQVIA (IQV) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Quantcast

IQVIA Holdings Inc.IQV is scheduled to report second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 24, before the opening bell. Shares of the company have gained 42.3% year to date against 11.4% decline of the   industry it belongs to.

How Things Are Shaping Up?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-reported quarter is pegged at $2.70 billion, indicating growth of 5% from the year-ago reported figure. The expected growth is likely to be driven by strength across the company's Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) and Technology & Analytics Solutions (TAS) segments. Continued market penetration of analytics and technology-enabled offerings across TAS and R&DS businesses has been benefitting the company.

Notably, the consensus estimate falls within the company's guided range $2.66-$2.71 billion. In the first-quarter 2019, total revenues of $2.68 billion increased 4.7% year over year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Revenue (TTM)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. Revenue (TTM)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. revenue-ttm | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.50, indicating growth of 16.3% from the year-ago period reported figure. Operational performance is likely to be the key catalyst for the bottom line.

The consensus estimate lies within the company's guided range of $1.46-$1.51. In first-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings per share of $1.53 increased 14.2% year over year.

What Does Our Model Indicate?

According to the Zacks model, a company with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has a good chance of beating estimates if it also has a positive  Earnings ESP . Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) or 5 (Strong Sell) stocks are best avoided, especially if they have a negative Earnings ESP. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our  Earnings ESP Filter .

IQVIA has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.88%.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to deliver a positive earnings surprise:

Avis Budget Group CAR , with an Earnings ESP of +15.07% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX , with an Earnings ESP of +28.89% and a Zacks Rank #2.

S&P Global SPGI , with an Earnings ESP of +0.94% and a Zacks Rank #2.

