IQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ) closed at $18.18, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 5.56% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from IQ as it approaches its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.39, up 13.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.04 billion, up 11.5% from the year-ago period.

IQ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.38 per share and revenue of $4.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.13% and +24.26%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IQ should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. IQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Film and Television Production and Distribution industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow IQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.