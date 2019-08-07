Quantcast

IPO Pro Spotlight on Endeavor for Fall Debut

By Renaissance Capital,

With roots reaching back to 1898, when the talent agency William Morris Agency was formed, Endeavor ( EDR ) has evolved into a leading global entertainment, sports and content company, generating revenue from media rights sales, sponsorships, subscriptions, license fees, pay-per-view fees and tuition.

Endeavor owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the Miss Universe pageant and had planned a summer IPO, but postponed the IPO until the 3Q19 while it closes the acquisition of premium hospitality and live events company On Location Experiences for a reported $700 million.

Here are four things you need to know about Endeavor.

