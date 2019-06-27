IPO price range values Swiss Re's ReAssure at up to $4.2 bln

Quantcast

ZURICH, June 27 (Reuters) - Swiss Re has set a price range of 2.80 to 3.30 pounds for shares in the flotation of its UK life assurance business ReAssure, the world's second-largest reinsurance company said on Thursday.

The price range implies a market capitalisation of 2.8 billion ($3.55 billion) to 3.3 billion pounds ($4.19 billion) for the ReAssure flotation due to take place next month.

The offer is expected to deliver a free float of 26% of ReAssure's issued share capital. Shares representing up to 15% of the initial offer will be made available as an over-allotment option, which if exercised will take the free float up to nearly 30%.

Zurich-based Swiss Re is spinning off ReAssure to put the business under a more favourable regulatory regime and give it easier access to capital to fund its expansion.

ReAssure, Britain's sixth-largest life insurer, has 68.7 billion pounds of assets under administration and focuses on so-called closed book policies that are shut to new customers.

Under the flotation plans, Swiss Re would cut its stake in ReAssure to below 50% from 75% now. Japan'sMS&AD Insurance Group Holdings intends to keep its holding at 25% after the initial public offering.

($1 = 0.7885 pounds)





