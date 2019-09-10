IPGP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $139.72, changing hands as high as $141.22 per share. IPG Photonics Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IPGP's low point in its 52 week range is $104.64 per share, with $182.17 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $140.72.
