IPGP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Tuesday, shares of IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $139.72, changing hands as high as $141.22 per share. IPG Photonics Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPGP shares, versus its 200 day moving average: IPG Photonics Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, IPGP's low point in its 52 week range is $104.64 per share, with $182.17 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $140.72.

