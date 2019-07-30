Quantcast

IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Decline Y/Y

IPG Photonics Corporation IPGP reported second-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.34 per share, which declined 39% from the year-ago quarter.

Adjusting foreign-exchange related loss of 8 cents, earnings were $1.42 per share.

Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.41.

Revenues of $363.8 million fell 12% on a year-over-year basis, but surpassed the consensus mark of $357 million.

Uncertainty in macroeconomic environment and geopolitical factors reduced demand in China and Europe, which impacted the second-quarter top line. However, Genesis acquisition contributed $22 million in total revenues in the reported quarter.

Revenues by Application

Materials processing (95% of total revenues) declined 11.8% year over year to $345.6 million, owing to weakness in 3D printing and metal cutting applications.

Further, revenues from other markets (5%) fell 15.9% year over year to $18.2 million.

Revenues by Geography

Sales in United States and other North America (representing 17.6% of total sales) grew 34.3% year over year to $64.1 million.

However, sales in Eastern Europe/CIS (16.8%) decreased 19.9% from the year-ago quarter to $61.1 million. Moreover, sales in Germany (6.5%) slumped 26% from the year-ago quarter to $23.7 million.

Revenues from China (45%) fell 19.4% to $163.6 million. Sales in Japan (4.8%) declined 10.4% from the year-ago quarter to $17.4 million.

Sales in other Asia and Australia, and rest of the world (approximately 9.3%) collectively declined almost 3.5% year over year to $33.8 million.

Revenues by Product Group

Sales of high-power CW lasers (58.7% of total revenues) were down 19.8% from the year-ago quarter to $213.4 million, primarily on account of weaker-than-expected demand in China and Europe, and decline in ASPs (or average selling price). However, management noted that demand for 10 kilowatt and 6 kilowatt ultra-high power CW lasers gained momentum.

Medium-power CW laser sales (4.2%) slumped 50.2% year over year to $15.4 million, on account of weakness in additive manufacturing and cutting. Further, pulsed lasers sales (11.2%) of $31.4 million declined 1.8% year over year to $40.8 million. QCW lasers sales (4.4%) fell 20.5% year over year to $15.97 million.

However, system sales (10.8%) of $39.4 million, improved significantly from year-ago figure of $13.4 million, primarily driven by synergies from Genesis acquisition.

Other revenues (10.7%) which include amplifiers, accessories, service, parts, among others came in at $38.8 million, down 6.5% year over year.

Operating Details

IPG Photonics reported gross margin of 49.5%, contracting 730 bps on a year-over-year basis. This can be attributed to higher manufacturing cost and lower revenue base.

As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses expanded 700 bps on a year-over-year basis to 24.5%, primarily due to higher investments in sales, engineering and administrative expenses. Consequently, operating margin contracted from 39.3% reported in the year-ago quarter to 25%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

IPG Photonics ended the second quarter with $1.04 billion in cash & cash equivalents and short-term investments as compared with $1.03 billion reported in the previous quarter. Total debt (including current portion) came in at $43.6 million, down from $44.5 million in the previous quarter.

The company generated $58.1 million in cash flow from operations compared with the previous quarter's reported figure of $45.6 million.

Bleak Guidance for Q3

For the third quarter, IPG Photonics expects sales in the range of $325-$355 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $365.08 million.

Earnings are projected in the range of 1.05-$1.35 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.56 per share.

This article appears in: Investing , Business , Earnings , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: RST , AXE , IPGP , AYX


Earnings Calendar