IPG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (Symbol: IPG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.46, changing hands as high as $22.64 per share. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IPG's low point in its 52 week range is $19.6101 per share, with $25.10 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $22.53.
