IP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.67, changing hands as low as $44.29 per share. International Paper Co shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IP's low point in its 52 week range is $37.55 per share, with $54.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $44.59.
