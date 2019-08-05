IOO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Global 100 ETF (Symbol: IOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.77, changing hands as low as $46.59 per share. iShares Global 100 shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IOO's low point in its 52 week range is $40.25 per share, with $49.92 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $46.77.
