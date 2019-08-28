Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: IONS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.94, changing hands as low as $64.02 per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IONS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IONS's low point in its 52 week range is $43.27 per share, with $86.582 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $64.67.
