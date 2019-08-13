Quantcast

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Invitation Homes Inc. ( INVH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.13 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased INVH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that INVH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.73, the dividend yield is 1.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INVH was $27.73, representing a -1.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.17 and a 44.35% increase over the 52 week low of $19.21.

INVH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( BPY ) and CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ). INVH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports INVH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 449.69%, compared to an industry average of 3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INVH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to INVH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have INVH as a top-10 holding:

  • NuShares Enhanced Yield US Aggregate Bond ETF ( NURE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NURE with an increase of 5.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of INVH at 5.54%.

