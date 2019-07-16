Quantcast

Investors trim cash, buy stocks on dovish Fed, trade truce - BAML poll

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Fund managers have trimmed cash holdings and added risk to their portfolios following the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish pivot and after Beijing and Washington agreed a temporary truce to their protracted trade spat, a key investor survey showed on Tuesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch's latest monthly survey found cash levels down to 5.2% in July from 5.6% the previous month, although that's still elevated compared with the 10-year average of 4.6%.

However, allocation to global equities rose 31 percentage points over the month to take funds to a net 10% overweight. A net 23% of funds said they were overweight emerging markets.

The trade war was still considered the biggest risk to markets, topping the charts for 15 out of the past 17 surveys, but the proportion of respondents that view it as the main tail risk dropped to 36% from 56% in June.

The poll was conducted among managers with $598 billion in assets between July 5-11.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar