Investors swoop on British build-to-rent sector

Reuters





By Shariq Khan and Helen Reid

July 3 (Reuters) - Property firms are turning to Britain's budding build-to-rent sector, which caters to students and city dwellers seeking affordable accommodation, as traditional home building and selling falters on weak consumer confidence.

U.S. real estate firm CBRE Group Inc said it had agreed to buy British property developer Telford Homes for about 267 million pounds ($336 million), in a deal representing a premium of about 11% to Telford's closing price.

Established in 2000, Telford has focused on London, building housing blocks in up-and-coming outer areas of the capital such as Stratford, Bow or Finsbury Park.

"The UK is in the early stages of a secular shift toward institutionally-owned urban rental housing, similar to what we have seen in the US over the last two decades," CBRE Chief Executive Bob Sulentie said in a statement.

Traditional UK house builders and developers have been struggling due to a slowdown in European growth and home buyers holding out for further falls in house prices as the country faces uncertainty over plans to leave the European Union.

At the same time, demand for rental property is rising, according to Britain'sRoyal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics), as the amount of rental stock falls, with tax and legislation changes deterring would-be landlords and prompting small-scale landlords to sell up.

This has left room in the market for large players looking to capitalise on rising rents.

Schroders, which has a 2.88% stake in Telford according to Refinitiv data, said in a report last month that investors were being pushed to consider investment opportunities in alternative, non-mainstream sectors.

But the asset management firm's head of real estate capital, Robin Hubbard, cautioned that segments like student accommodation and build-to-rent residential had already seen significant interest from institutional investors and yields had compressed as they had become mainstream.

REDUCING RISK

Telford in May reported a nearly 13% drop in annual profit for its fiscal 2019 as it sought to navigate a Brexit-dampened London housing market with an increased focus on low-risk build-to-rent properties.

"The difficult properties to sell have been the very expensive ones. I think a bit of the bottom is falling out of that market. A lot of their buyers were from overseas and with Brexit that's creating a little bit of uncertainty," said Paul Mumford, fund manager at Cavendish Investment Management and the 9th biggest shareholder in Telford Homes.

"Telford have decided they would prefer to do a less risky business than the business of building blocks to sell, and they've gone into partnerships in order to build to rent."

CBRE has said its offer price is final, but that it reserves the right to raise it if another offer is made for Telford. Telford's directors have recommended the offer.

Cavendish's Mumford said: "At the moment we're undecided what to do but it looks as though possibly one should be waiting to see whether there is a higher offer."

Analyst Aynsley Lammin, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity,

said: "I don't think any of the other UK house builders will be coming in to make a bid."

"It's quite a specific area of the market and so would require somebody who is already involved in the build-to-rent market and has the equity and skill base to manage these properties as well as develop them."

Telford shares rose 12.4% to 354.25 pence by 1330 GMT - slightly above the offer price of 350 pence per share - indicating some hope among investors of a higher bid.

LUCRATIVE STUDENTS

Founded in 2000, Liberty Living has a portfolio of 24,021 beds which was independently valued at 2.2 billion pounds as of May 31.

"By combining two highly complementary portfolios, the enlarged group will be well positioned to meet the growing need for affordable, high quality student accommodation in university towns and cities where demand is strong," Unite's CEO Richard Smith said.

In 2015-16 there were 2.3 million students at British higher education institutions, roughly the same figure as a decade before, according to the universities' representative body Universities UK, although the proportion of international students had risen from 14% to 19% over the same period.

Liberty Living posted turnover of 155.7 million pounds in 2018, an increase of 15%. Unite posted a 7% rise in profit before tax in 2018 to 246 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7955 pounds)

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics