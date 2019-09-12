Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Investors Real Estate Trust ( IRET ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IRET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IRET has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $71.45, the dividend yield is 3.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRET was $71.45, representing a -1.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.42 and a 54.32% increase over the 52 week low of $46.30.

IRET is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ).

