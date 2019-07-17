Quantcast

Investors of Brazil's Vale seek compensation related to dam burst at local panel

By Reuters

Reuters


SAO PAULO, July 17 (Reuters) - A group of investors in Vale SA has filed a claim against the mining company with a Brazilian arbitration panel, seeking compensation linked to the deadly dam burst in Brumadinho early this year, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Wednesday.

The investors argued that Vale did not disclose information about risks facing the dam in the state of Minas Gerais to the market, according to the claim filed at an arbitration panel in the Market Arbitration Chamber of the stock exchange B3 SA , the paper said.

Nearly 25 asset management firms and some pension funds are seeking compensation for losses accruing from Vale's plummeting share price following the disaster, but Valor did not say how much was being claimed. More investors may join the claim.

Vale said it had not been informed of any claim. The B3 stock exchange did not immediately comment on the matter.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology


