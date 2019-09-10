Investors most bearish in U.S. bonds since April - survey

Reuters





Sept 10 (Reuters) - Bond investors grew more bearish on U.S. longer-dated government debt to a level not seen in over five months as optimism about U.S.-China trade tensions and stimulus to bolster the global economy reduced bond demand, a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday showed.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to a one-month high at 1.675% on Tuesday, rising from a three-year low of 1.429% reached last week.

In late August, the yields on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds hit a record low of 1.905%, according to Refinitiv data.

This was the highest level since April 1, according to J.P. Morgan.

A week ago, investors were net short by 2 percentage points.

GRAPHIC-Investors positions in longer-dated US Treasuries interactive