Investors baulk as BNP Paribas smashes through fair value

Reuters





LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - BNP Paribas lost over €1.6bn of demand after ratcheting talk in by 40bp on a €1bn 12-year bullet Tier 2 and pricing through fair value, though the deal was still more than twice covered.

The French lender started marketing the €1bn self-led benchmark last Tuesday at IPTs of 170bp area over mid-swaps. However, with books peaking at over €3.8bn, talk was first revised 30bp tighter, and then by another 10bp to a final 130bp.

At a final €2.2bn, demand was still stronger than for the bank's previous Tier 2 foray in November 2018. Books for that €500m 12NC7 barely passed €675m in what was a fragile market at the time.

"It's all about curve compression right now, which is why we've seen Tier 2 and AT1 performing massively," a banker familiar with the trade said.

"The rate backdrop for this type of product is positive, we're in a tightening spread environment, which is why this works. People are looking for anything with a bit of spread on it as it's going to outperform and generate alpha. The market is hot to trot."

The iBoxx euro Tier 2 index has moved sharply tighter this year, closing at 133bp over asset swaps last Monday, some 67bp tighter than in early January.

Opinions on fair value varied, some putting it at around 145bp-150bp, but others at 135bp.

"I was really impressed with that trade," a banker away said. "I thought fair value was in the high 140s for a callable and probably in the low 140s for a bullet. But whatever way you look at it, it's coming with a negative new issue premium. It's fantastic, especially given how much BNPP has outstanding."

There were signs earlier this month that issuers were able to push the envelope on pricing, when BFCM sold a €1bn 10-year bullet Tier 2 more or less flat to its curve. But BNP Paribas took the market one step further by pricing through fair value.

The fact that BFCM has performed was helpful. Pricing at 162bp over, the deal was quoted at 125bp, according to Tradeweb data.

The tightening in Tier 2 has also helped narrow the gap with senior non-preferred. BNPP's €1.25bn 10-year SNP priced at the end of May at 105bp was quoted around 90bp.

"It just shows you the hunger and demand for high-beta assets that are IG rated and the fact there's been hardly any supply in Tier 2," the banker away said.

The deal is expected to be rated Baa2/BBB+/A.

"This market never seizes to amaze me; it's very, very strong," the first banker said.

BUILDING THE STACK

The transaction will help the bank chip away at its €36bn medium to long-term funding plan for 2019. It had issued €9.2bn of SNP as of April 2 and is continuing to build its layer of loss-absorbing debt.

While the new Tier 2 is not the most efficient from a regulatory capital perspective - the deal will start to lose value five years from maturity - it also helps the bank build its MREL buffer.

"It's what the issuer was wishing to do from an efficiency perspective, as it's basically 12 years of MREL, and MREL is a larger component of our capital stack," the first banker said.

"There is a big debate right now on how you price callables. I think a callable costs about 5bp to 10bp more, so a 12NC7 would have come 5bp to 10bp back. It's not that MREL trumps Tier 2, but it's a nice complement to have in the capital structure."