Investors await rate cut clues from Fed chair testimony

By Devika Syamnath

July 9 (Reuters) - Asian currencies were subdued against the dollar on Tuesday as investors focused on U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress later this week for clues on monetary policy.

Regional currencies weakened in the previous session after surging U.S. jobs growth in June dampened expectations the Fed will deliver a large interest rate cut later in July.

Malaysia's ringgit was 0.1% lower ahead of a central bank rate decision later on Tuesday. Bank Negara Malaysia is expected to hold its benchmark rate steady to assess economic risks and the effect of a previous rate cut. .

Indonesia's rupiah declined 0.1%. It has gained nearly 3% since late May when it touched its weakest level in 2019, prompting the central bank to affirm its support for the unit.

South Korea's won gained 0.2% after the sharpest losses among its regional peers in the previous session and against the backdrop of a trade dispute with Japan.

Talks are planned for as early as this week on Japan's tighter export curbs on key materials used by South Korean makers of electronic chips and smartphone displays, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Tuesday.

China's yuan was unchanged ahead of its June trade and inflation readings later this week.

'OUT OF SYNC' BAHT

The Thai baht weakened 0.1% on the day but remained the region's best performer this year.

"Clearly, the THB performance is out of sync with the underlying weak economic trends," ING said in a note, adding that domestic politics continued to overhang the economy three months after a general election.

Domestic demand remains soft and global trade wars have crimped exports, prompting the central bank to increasingly hint at a policy easing.

Qi Gao, Asia FX Strategist at Scotiabank, said investors are worried about potential measures after the central bank governor said on Monday they had sometimes taken action on excessive moves in the baht.

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 108.720 108.71 -0.01 Sing dlr 1.360 1.3596 -0.03 Taiwan dlr 31.192 31.196 +0.01 Korean won 1180.100 1182 +0.16 Baht 30.820 30.78 -0.13 Peso 51.330 51.36 +0.06 Rupiah 14115.000 14105 -0.07 Rupee 68.795 68.66 -0.20 Ringgit 4.142 4.139 -0.06 Yuan 6.882 6.8827 +0.01 Change so far in 2019 Currency Latest bid End 2018 Pct Move Japan yen 108.720 109.56 +0.77 Sing dlr 1.360 1.3627 +0.20 Taiwan dlr 31.192 30.733 -1.47 Korean won 1180.100 1115.70 -5.46 Baht 30.820 32.55 +5.61 Peso 51.330 52.47 +2.22 Rupiah 14115.000 14375 +1.84 Rupee 68.795 69.77 +1.42 Ringgit 4.142 4.1300 -0.28 Yuan 6.882 6.8730 -0.13