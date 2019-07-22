Investors and rating agencies diverge on Argentina outlook

Reuters





By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, July 22 (IFR) - Investors and rating agencies are diverging on their outlook for Argentina as country spreads tighten in the run-up to a key presidential election that could mark a turning point for the country.

Buyside accounts say Argentina's fundamental macro drivers remain strong despite ongoing political uncertainty and negative outlooks from ratings agencies.

Argentine corporates have also returned to the primary markets after a long hiatus amid decent investor demand, with YPF, YPF Luz, Telecom Argentina, and Pampa Energia pricing bonds over the last month or so.

"The better Argentine outlook has led to more issuance, and the good performance of Argentine new issues should continue this trend," said Jim Barrineau, head of emerging market debt at Schroders.

Yet while this renewed love for the country's credit markets is partly fueled by the Fed's dovish turn, it is also driven by a growing confidence that market-favorite President Mauricio Macri may just be reelected in October.

This is partly because the government's efforts to address the economy's imbalances are showing some green shoots.

The currency crisis that first drove Argentina to the IMF and ultimately resulted in a US$57bn bail-out package - the Fund's biggest ever - looks under control as the peso stabilizes.

"We are encouraged by the progress Argentina has made in stabilizing the currency, " said Barrineau.

The Argentine peso has strengthened to trade at Ps42.42 against the dollar, down from highs of Ps45.80 in April, according to Refinitiv data.

And the government has doubled down on fiscal commitments, recently asking the IMF to support tougher primary fiscal surplus goals in an effort to reinforce its commitment to improving its debt-to-GDP ratios.

Meanwhile, monthly inflation in June stood at 2.7%, marking the third month of consecutive improvements.

"There is chance of turning this momentum into favorable conditions by continuity, tight monetary and fiscal policies in this globally dovish environment," said Hakan Aksoy, senior emerging markets portfolio manager at Amundi.

AGENCIES DIVERGE

Nevertheless, ratings agencies are taking a cautious approach as polls still show Macri running neck and neck with challenger Alberto Fernandez, whose running mate is former president and populist Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner.

On July 12, Moody's reaffirmed the sovereign's rating at B2 but cut its outlook to negative, citing rising uncertainty on economic policy and potential risk of currency shocks.

Following the outlook downgrade for the sovereign, Moody's also changed its outlook for 10 utility companies, including YPF and Pampa Energia.

"We highly disagree with Moody's negative outlook given the improvement in key variables and the better outlook for a stable political dynamic," said Barrineau.

Fitch, which changed its outlook to negative in November, rates the sovereign B, while S&P has stable outlook on a B rating after downgrading the sovereign last year from B+.

"The ratings agencies are always backward looking, and because they use data to make their decisions their data is always going to be lagged," said a London-based investor.

"Argentina is a ratings upgrade candidate. If it were not for the elections there may have already been a ratings (upgrade)."