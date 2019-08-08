Quantcast

Investor Litt calls for removal of Hudson's Bay chairman

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 8 (Reuters) - Activist shareholder Jonathan Litt on Thursday urged for the removal of Hudson's Bay Co Chairman Richard Baker from the board, saying the executive's recent buyout offer showed that his interests were not aligned with minority shareholders.

Litt's demand comes two months after a Baker-led consortium, owning 57% of Hudson's Bay, offered to buy the struggling Canadian retailer for C$9.45 per share.

The buyout process and Baker's approach has showed that he is "unqualified and far too conflicted" to continue as a director of the company, Litt said in a letter to Hudson's Bay shareholders.

Hudson's Bay was not immediately available for comment.

Last week, a special panel of the retailer reviewing the take-private bid had said that the offer was inadequate on an initial analysis.

Litt's Land and Buildings and other shareholders have long criticized Hudson's Bay for not doing enough to capitalize on the value of its properties.

Shares of the company were down about 1% at C$9.70.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar