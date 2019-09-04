Investor confidence in Mexico affected by unpredictable policy decisions

Reuters





MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Investor confidence in Mexico has been affected by unpredictable policy decisions, a Moody's analyst said on Wednesday, adding to a wave of concerns from ratings agencies during the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Speaking at an event in Mexico City, Moody's analyst Ariane Ortiz-Bollin added that changes in energy policy and the role of state oil company Pemex pose risks to the country's fiscal outlook. The ratings agency expects the Mexican economy to grow 0.5% in 2019 and 1.5% in 2020, she said.

