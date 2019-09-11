Investing in the World's Fastest Growing Sport

Video games have evolved significantly over the last thirty years. As the games have changed, new arenas have, quite literally, been opened. Players competing around the globe suddenly had leaderboards which stretched across continents. Thus began the dawn of a new era. The dawn of the Esports athlete. Tournaments with big prize money and sponsored teams began to pop up all over the globe. It didn't matter if you could dribble a basketball or throw a 90-mph fastball. You don't have to be the tallest or the strongest in the world of Esports. You need acute senses, deft accuracy, and impeccable strategy. Suddenly, anyone could become a legend. Ultimate in Spectator Sports
These video games are not just for kids anymore. An entire generation of adults was raised on video games, myself included. The numbers are staggering. It's estimated that 2.5 billion people around the globe play video games, including 2 out of every 3 Americans. The games themselves grow in popularity each year. The Steam platform alone has grown from 8 million concurrent daily users in early 2015 to nearly 17 million to start 2019. Today, there are an estimated 454 million Esports views worldwide. That number is estimated to grown to 645 million by 2022. That means that more people watch video games than Netflix, Hulu, HBO and ESPN…COMBINED.
Speaking of ESPN, the popular sports network and website provides Esports coverage. League of Legends
is very prevalent on the site. The giant of Esports viewership, LoL
is truly in a league of its own. The 2018 LoL
World Finals had nearly 100 million viewers. To give you some perspective, the NFL's Super Bowl LII
had 103.4 million viewers. That means there's a good chance this year's LoL
World Finals will have more viewers than the Super Bowl. An astounding metric. Projected Growth of Esports
It's not going to end any time soon. We are seeing the very beginning of the Esports craze. While the games themselves may change over time, the underlying trend will not let up. Gaming is the fastest-growing form of entertainment in the world. Revenues have been increasing globally at a clip of 9.7% per year. Last year, video game revenues totaled $139 billion. By 2022, the global video game market is estimated to be nearly $200 billion.
It's hard to exaggerate the present boom and future potential of Esports and the video gaming industry. Much like with Netflix and Facebook in their emerging stages, fortunes could be made on innovative companies by those who get in early.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- How to Get Invested
There are two easy plays to get invested in Esports phenomenon. The first is by investing in the companies which develop the games themselves. New games are being created all the time. Who knows what the next gaming sensation will be? These video game developers make money off sales of the games they develop. In some cases, like in League of Legends
and Dota
, the games themselves are free to play. Anyone with a computer can log on and try their hand at these gaming crazes.
The next easy way to invest is through hardware. There are several manufacturers out there in the semiconductor industry making hardware specifically tailored for the demands of gaming. These companies make the graphics cards which PCs need in order to run these games. You also have companies which manufacture gamer-targeted peripherals like keyboards, monitors, headphones, controllers and mice.
Even within these two investment choices, you can gain exposure to different markets. There are companies out there which develop games exclusively for the Indian market or the Chinese. It's a great way to get some emerging market exposure while still investing in a developed, mature industry. Stacking the Odds
Good Investing,
