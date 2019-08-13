Investing For Beginners: Why Should You Invest?

Hello and welcome to Zacks Investing For Beginners, a new video series that aims to provide you with the knowledge and tools every investor needs.

In this inaugural video, host Ben Rains, an Associate Stock Strategist at Zacks, takes you through some basic questions you may be asking yourself.

The first question for many might be: "Why should I invest?"

In short, investing is one of the only ways to make more money, aside from obvious life changes such as landing a new job. Put differently, investing is the best option to make your money work for you, especially with today's low interest rates.

Keeping all of your savings in the bank might seem like a sound, rational idea. This thought, however, likely stems from fears that the stock market is just like a Las Vegas casino. But that is hardly the case, as even the most conservative and cautious investors can make impressive returns over the long haul.

Today's video covers some of the most rudimentary concepts and terms, but we will move on from there as Zacks Investing For Beginners progresses. In the meantime, feel free to check out our other video content on Zacks YouTube channel for everything from personal finance to options trading .

