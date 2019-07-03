Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019

Investar Holding Corporation ( ISTR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.055 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ISTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24, the dividend yield is .92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ISTR was $24, representing a -19.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.90 and a 23.16% increase over the 52 week low of $19.49.

ISTR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). ISTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.54. Zacks Investment Research reports ISTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 18.5%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

